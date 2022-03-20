Thousands gather at the St. Pat’s in Five Points festival for the first time in three years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time in three years, thousands gathered for the St. Pat’s in Five Points celebration in Columbia on Saturday.

The festivities had a little something for everyone, with regional and national musical acts, a parade along Devine Street and plenty of opportunities for Irish food, drinks and fun.

This was the 40th anniversary of the celebration. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glenn Vaught, a Blythewood resident, said he’s happy that it has returned this year.

“The last two years it’s been terrible,” he said. “I’m glad it’s back.”

Many come for the fellowship.

“Oh where do I begin?” one attendee said. “The people I think is the first thing. The people you meet out here, you won’t meet them anywhere else. This is the place to be honestly.”

Others came for the music.

“Some of the bands, I’m ready to jam,” another attendee said.

The Grammy-winning rock band Blues Traveler and the Texas-based band Surfaces headlined on Saturday.

There were surprises around every corner.

“Green beer, that’s the craziest thing I’ve seen so far is green beer,” Nicholas Johnson, who came to St. Pat’s in Five Points for the first time this year, said.

Spencer Sutley said she hoped to find a pot of gold amid the festivities.

“A lot of things that are green,” she said. “Maybe a few four-leaf clovers. The luck of the Irish I think it’s coming for us.”

People of all ages were wearing their luckiest outfits.

“I actually did see a guy dressed as a leprechaun,” Sutley said. “I gave him a high-five and I told him he looked great.”

All are welcome to partake in the fun.

“Everyone’s Irish today, remember that,” Robbie Greenwald said.

Many, like Vaught, keep coming back year after year. He’s been attending the festival for a decade.

After Saturday, some first-time attendees say this is the start of a new tradition.

“I’ll be back every single year,” Greenwald said. “I don’t even live here. I drove three and a half hours to come here because I knew it was going to be crazy and I love it.”

The Five Points Association says they typically draw 45,000 people for the event. The Columbia Police Department says it doesn’t have an official headcount yet, but should have an estimate in the coming days.

