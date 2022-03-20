SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

No. 15 Tigers Blast No. 23 Hurricanes 20-5

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson University Athletics
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No. 15 Clemson scored 12 runs in the first five innings and cruised to a 20-5 victory over No. 23 Miami (Fla.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 15-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, fell to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in ACC play.

Benjamin Blackwell led the Tigers’ 20-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs. Tyler Corbitt add two of Clemson’s five home runs in the game. Every Tiger starter scored a run in the first five innings and every Tiger starter had a hit in the game. Clemson’s 20 runs were the most scored against the Hurricanes in the 77th all-time meeting.

Blackwell hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the fence for his second homer of the year, then he lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Clemson scored six runs in third inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Dylan Brewer along with Blackwell’s two-run single.

After the Hurricanes manufactured a run in the top of the fourth inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Tigers answered a Hurricane run in the top of the fifth inning with another two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time by Corbitt, his first long ball as a Tiger.

Yohandy Morales belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Tigers answered with six runs in the eighth inning, including Brewer’s two-run homer, his second of the year, and Corbitt’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Wagner added a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Jackson Lindley (4-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Hurricane starter Alex McFarlane (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on six hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” officer-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger
Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger
Nelson's bond was denied by a KC magistrate Sunday on two counts of attempted murder.
Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521

Latest News

South Carolina players celebrate a 3-pointer during the first half of a second-round game...
It’s a sweet feeling, no matter what - SC stifles Miami to return to Sweet 16
The Gamecocks were held to one hit on the day, a seventh-inning double from Brandt Belk....
Baseball Falls in Series Finale with No. 7 Tennessee
Clemson baseball
No. 23 Hurricanes Outlast No. 23 Clemson 4-1
File photo
Baseball Drops Saturday Contest at No. 7 Tennessee