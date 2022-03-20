No. 15 Tigers Blast No. 23 Hurricanes 20-5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No. 15 Clemson scored 12 runs in the first five innings and cruised to a 20-5 victory over No. 23 Miami (Fla.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 15-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, fell to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in ACC play.

Benjamin Blackwell led the Tigers’ 20-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs. Tyler Corbitt add two of Clemson’s five home runs in the game. Every Tiger starter scored a run in the first five innings and every Tiger starter had a hit in the game. Clemson’s 20 runs were the most scored against the Hurricanes in the 77th all-time meeting.

Blackwell hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the fence for his second homer of the year, then he lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the second inning. Clemson scored six runs in third inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Caden Grice and Dylan Brewer along with Blackwell’s two-run single.

After the Hurricanes manufactured a run in the top of the fourth inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Tigers answered a Hurricane run in the top of the fifth inning with another two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, this time by Corbitt, his first long ball as a Tiger.

Yohandy Morales belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Tigers answered with six runs in the eighth inning, including Brewer’s two-run homer, his second of the year, and Corbitt’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot. Wagner added a two-run single in the eighth inning.

Jackson Lindley (4-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Hurricane starter Alex McFarlane (2-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on six hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.