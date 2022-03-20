SkyView
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified

Investigators said the man was arguing with his brother
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.(Irmo Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Irmo Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing Saturday. Chief Bobby Dale said a 9-1-1 call at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday brought officers to the scene in the 300 block of Wharfsdale Rd.

According to Coroner Fisher, Andrew Wardlaw Wier, 33, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to being stabbed by his brother.

The caller told investigators there had been a stabbing. On arrival, officers found the victim dead at the scene. He was located near the front door, with a wound in his chest.

Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo. Investigators determined he’d been in an argument with his brother that evening. It ended when police said he stabbed his brother with a butcher knife.

Wier is currently in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center. He is charged with manslaughter and possession of deadly weapon during a violent crime.

