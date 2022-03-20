Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Irmo Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing Saturday. Chief Bobby Dale said a 9-1-1 call at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday brought officers to the scene in the 300 block of Wharfsdale Rd.

According to Coroner Fisher, Andrew Wardlaw Wier, 33, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to being stabbed by his brother.

The caller told investigators there had been a stabbing. On arrival, officers found the victim dead at the scene. He was located near the front door, with a wound in his chest.

Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo. Investigators determined he’d been in an argument with his brother that evening. It ended when police said he stabbed his brother with a butcher knife.

Wier is currently in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center. He is charged with manslaughter and possession of deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.