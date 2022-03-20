FIRST ALERT- Another round of Spring Storms will arrive in the middle of the week
First Alert Headlines
- Daytime high temperatures will struggle today, after starting in the 40s we will reach the upper 60s
- Highs will settle in the 70s each day until the end of the week.
- Storms will arrive late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday
- Clearing is expected by mid-morning Thursday
First Alert Summary
Comfortable near average temperatures will settle in Sunday and the first few days of the workweek. Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will approach the area from the west Tuesday night and bring our best chance of rain to the area by Wednesday. We are expecting scattered rain showers and a few storms for most of the day. The greatest threat will be waves of heavy rain and isolated strong storms
A few showers will linger into Thursday morning and clear out by late morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front to the upper 60s and low 70s for a few days
Forecast Update
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Scattered rain and storms (60%) with highs getting into the upper 70s to near 80
Thursday: A few early showers (40%) with highs in the low 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70
