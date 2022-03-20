FIRST ALERT- Another round of Spring Storms will arrive in the middle of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Daytime high temperatures will struggle today, after starting in the 40s we will reach the upper 60s

Highs will settle in the 70s each day until the end of the week.

Storms will arrive late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday

Clearing is expected by mid-morning Thursday

First Alert Summary

Comfortable near average temperatures will settle in Sunday and the first few days of the workweek. Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the area from the west Tuesday night and bring our best chance of rain to the area by Wednesday. We are expecting scattered rain showers and a few storms for most of the day. The greatest threat will be waves of heavy rain and isolated strong storms

A few showers will linger into Thursday morning and clear out by late morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front to the upper 60s and low 70s for a few days

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Scattered rain and storms (60%) with highs getting into the upper 70s to near 80

Thursday: A few early showers (40%) with highs in the low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70

