SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Another round of Spring Storms will arrive in the middle of the week

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Daytime high temperatures will struggle today, after starting in the 40s we will reach the upper 60s
  • Highs will settle in the 70s each day until the end of the week.
  • Storms will arrive late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday
  • Clearing is expected by mid-morning Thursday

First Alert Summary

Comfortable near average temperatures will settle in Sunday and the first few days of the workweek. Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the area from the west Tuesday night and bring our best chance of rain to the area by Wednesday. We are expecting scattered rain showers and a few storms for most of the day. The greatest threat will be waves of heavy rain and isolated strong storms

wis
wis(wis weather)

A few showers will linger into Thursday morning and clear out by late morning. Temperatures will drop behind the front to the upper 60s and low 70s for a few days

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Scattered rain and storms (60%) with highs getting into the upper 70s to near 80

Thursday: A few early showers (40%) with highs in the low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a...
Sheriff: “Mental health is a serious issue,” officer-involved shooting addressed, victim identified
Police said they arrested Robert Wier, 40, of Irmo.
Lexington County man arrested in deadly family stabbing, victim identified
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger
Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger
Nelson's bond was denied by a KC magistrate Sunday on two counts of attempted murder.
Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: A few showers & isolated storms today, then more sunshine on Sunday
wis
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening