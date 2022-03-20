Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to an official.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Wildwood Court.
He added that it happened on private property and that the vehicle that struck the child was driven by a family member. The child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
No further information was immediately available.
“This is a terrible tragedy for this family and our prayers are with them all,” Hardee said in a statement.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.