Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to an official.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Wildwood Court.

He added that it happened on private property and that the vehicle that struck the child was driven by a family member. The child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

“This is a terrible tragedy for this family and our prayers are with them all,” Hardee said in a statement.

