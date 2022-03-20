Bond denied for suspect accused of stabbing two people in Kershaw Co. on Hwy 521

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Police Department responded to a stabbing incident around 11 a.m. Saturday inside a vehicle on Hwy 521 near I-20 in Camden.

Investigators say it is believed that there were three out-of-state occupants inside the vehicle.

According to deputies, they exited I-20 east at the 98-mile marker in Camden for unknown reasons when the occupant in the back seat then began stabbing the driver and front passenger.

The suspect was identified as Edwin Emery Nelson Jr., 20, of Hamlet, NC.

His bond was denied by a Kershaw County magistrate judge Sunday afternoon on two counts of attempted murder.

Both victims remain in serious condition, according to deputies.

