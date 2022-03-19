SkyView
Third suspect wanted for potential involvement with Orangeburg homicide

Two other suspects have been arrested.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect potentially involved with a homicide earlier this month is wanted in Orangeburg.

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the potential suspect of a homicide that occurred on March 6 at 2030 Russell Street.

Terri Lynn Maynard and Christopher Terrel Gilyard were located March 16 through a collaborative effort between State and Local Law Enforcement partners including the State Law Enforcement Division, Orangeburg DPS, the Orangeburg and Bamberg County Sheriff’s Offices, and the State Department of Natural Resources.

Both suspects were located and taken into custody without incident.

ODPS continues its search for a third suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 803-533-5907.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

