Richland Co. Deputies involved in fatal officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in North Columbia on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Deputies were called to Heyward Brockington Road before 6 p.m. for a domestic call involving a weapon.

When they arrived, a subject got into an altercation with deputies which led to the subject being shot. Deputies say they performed CPR on the person until EMS arrived.

The person involved died. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to identify them later.

Sheriff Leon Lott will provide more information on Sunday.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

