Orangeburg officers search for homicide suspect, two arrested

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and one is wanted in connection with a homicide in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating the third suspect, who has not been identified for the homicide that happened on March 6 on Russell Street.

On March 16, Terri Lynn Maynard and Christopher Terrel Gilyard were located and arrested after a collaborative effort between SLED, Orangeburg DPS, the Orangeburg and Bamberg County Sheriff’s OFfices and the State Dept. of National Resources.

If you have any information, call 803-533-5907.

