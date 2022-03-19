SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday

By Dominic Brown
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers for part of your weekend!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, a cold front will push a few isolated showers and potentially a storm or two through the Midlands. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· Your Saturday won’t be completely dry. In fact, the cold front will push a few more showers and potentially some thunderstorms our way. The threat for storms is highest in the Eastern Midlands by afternoon and evening. We’ll watch the forecast closely. Rain chances are around 40%.

· Sunday is the first day of spring. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

· More sunshine is expected Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

· Increasing clouds will arrive Tuesday.

· Our next best chance of storms arrives by Wednesday. Highs will be near 80.

First Alert Weather Story:

Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some showers and isolated storms on Saturday. More sunshine moves in for Sunday.

But first, for tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers and a potential storm or two. We’re not expecting severe weather tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Saturday, our weather will be a bit unsettled. We’re not expecting rain all day, but have your rain gear handy.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

The cold front will continue pushing eastward through the Midlands Saturday, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain, especially early in the day. Rain chances are around 40%.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

However, don’t let your guard down! By late afternoon and evening, let’s be weather aware. The cold front could produce some strong thunderstorms for the Eastern Midlands toward the coast. An Alert Day could be posted. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s by afternoon.

Sunday is the first day of spring!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

For the weather on Sunday, we’re expecting dry conditions in the Midlands with plenty of sunshine. Highs will cool into the upper 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Monday, we’ll have more sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

More clouds move in Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker. In fact, Wednesday is our next best chance of rain and storms. Rain chances are around 60%.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers (40%). Isolated storms are possible, especially east, by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible Early (50%). Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round...
Gamecocks shatter NCAA records in first round
According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job...
South Carolina leads ‘Great Resignation’
In a letter to the Richland County Planning Commission this week, Forest Acres Mayor Frank...
Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning then clearing by the afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning then clearing by the afternoon