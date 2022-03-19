First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers for part of your weekend!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, a cold front will push a few isolated showers and potentially a storm or two through the Midlands. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· Your Saturday won’t be completely dry. In fact, the cold front will push a few more showers and potentially some thunderstorms our way. The threat for storms is highest in the Eastern Midlands by afternoon and evening. We’ll watch the forecast closely. Rain chances are around 40%.

· Sunday is the first day of spring. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

· More sunshine is expected Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

· Increasing clouds will arrive Tuesday.

· Our next best chance of storms arrives by Wednesday. Highs will be near 80.

First Alert Weather Story:

Your weekend will not be a washout, but prepare for some showers and isolated storms on Saturday. More sunshine moves in for Sunday.

But first, for tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers and a potential storm or two. We’re not expecting severe weather tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

WIS (WIS)

On Saturday, our weather will be a bit unsettled. We’re not expecting rain all day, but have your rain gear handy.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

The cold front will continue pushing eastward through the Midlands Saturday, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain, especially early in the day. Rain chances are around 40%.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

However, don’t let your guard down! By late afternoon and evening, let’s be weather aware. The cold front could produce some strong thunderstorms for the Eastern Midlands toward the coast. An Alert Day could be posted. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

WIS (WIS)

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s by afternoon.

Sunday is the first day of spring!

WIS (WIS)

For the weather on Sunday, we’re expecting dry conditions in the Midlands with plenty of sunshine. Highs will cool into the upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

On Monday, we’ll have more sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

More clouds move in Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker. In fact, Wednesday is our next best chance of rain and storms. Rain chances are around 60%.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers (40%). Isolated storms are possible, especially east, by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible Early (50%). Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.