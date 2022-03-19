SkyView
Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather

A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially cancelling and postponing the event.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially cancelling and postponing the event a few hours before it was supposed to start.

Woodland High School posted on their Facebook page at 8:23 p.m. that the prom was now being moved to the gym, it was originally supposed to be held at 8 p.m. on the football field.

Initially, the school announced at 5:52 p.m. that the prom was being postponed due to “extreme and unsafe weather conditions,” and that the rescheduled date would be released next week.

Parent Toccara Primus said when she learned of the cancellation, she went to the high school for clarification.

“Nobody was there: no superintendent, no principal, nobody from the school staff was there to explain anything to us. We were just stuck out in the rain getting wet, trying to find answers,” she said. “Parents were coming out saying they could help set it up in the gym.”

Primus said her two children were disappointed, especially because this is their senior year.

“My heart goes out to all the parents that took time to scrape money for their kids to go, and some that didn’t even have it and had to get donations from other people,” she said, adding that her own expenses included a tuxedo, a dress, nails, hair, shoes and make-up.

We’ve reached out to the district for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

