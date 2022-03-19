Deputies searching for missing teen who may be in danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Naomi Shaffer was last seen on March 13. She was known to be in the Two Notch Road/Percival Road area, according to deputies.

Naomi was last seen wearing Realtree camo pants, a blue shirt and a grey Batman jacket. Deputies say she also has a nose ring.

Investigators have reason to believe that Naomi may be in danger.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.