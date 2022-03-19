SkyView
Awareness: Celebrating Black Boy Joy!

Black Boy Joy is all about acknowledging the struggle, building esteem and claiming that space for Black boys to feel happy, proud of who they are and most importantly being free(WIS)
By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s show is dedicated to Black Boy Joy. You may have seen the hashtag floating around social media but what exactly does it mean?

Black Boy Joy is all about acknowledging the struggle, building esteem and claiming that space for Black boys to feel happy, proud of who they are and most importantly being free. This week’s guests exude Black Boy Joy, keep scrolling to hear more from the creator of the “26 Affirmation Cards for Black Boys,” the founder of the non-profit organization “Big Homie Lil Homie” and Dr. Gary Bethea, owner of Bethea Family Dentistry.

Earl C. martin, Junior a licensed therapist is the creator of 26 Affirmation Cards for Boys of Color. The purpose of the cards is to uplift Black and Brown boys in moments where they may feel small; moments where the world may feel dark. Martin says, “I hope these cards will allow Black and Brown boys to remember to access that light and beauty that lies innately within.” These cards can be used for Brown boys of all ages, whether it be a teen building his self-esteem or adult men connecting with their inner child and instilling the love, grace, and compassion they deserve and deserved. To connect with Martin and order a deck, click here.

Jamal Stroud is the owner and founder of the non-profit mentoring organization, Big Homie Lil Homie. Stroud founded the program in 2018 after noticing the void in the lives of young men growing up without a father in their homes. The organization provides guidance and mentors at-risk youth who come from single-parent homes. The organization caters to young males between the ages of 6-16 within the Greater Columbia (SC) Area. The organization is devoted to shaping and molding youth into great men in society. Big Homie Lil Homie organizes male discussions, outings, and educational assistance devoted towards guiding and leading youth in a positive light. Although the organization is based in Columbia, it has gained national attention from the likes of celebrities like Ellen and Tiffany Haddish. To learn more about how you can get involved with Big Homie Lil Homie, click here.

Dr. Gary Bethea exudes Black Boy Joy.He has overcome many struggles through life which includes being kidnapped and left for dead as a young teen. After his near death experience, Bethea said he promised God he would live to do something meaningful in life. Years later, Dr. Bethea is now the owner of Bethea Family Dentistry in Northeast Columbia. He opened in 2018 and now has more than 3,000 patients. Dr. Bethea, however, is not your average dentist. He and his wife created a nonprofit called, “Deeper Than Dentistry,” where the Betheas mentor students interested in going into the medical profession, help the homeless and conduct free smile makeovers for a person in need. Dr. Bethea is also the author of “Deeper Than Dentistry,” where he details his journey to becoming the man he is today. Dr. Bethea has also been recognized locally and nationally for his accomplishments! For more info on Bethea Family Dentistry, click here. For more details on the Deeper Than Dentistry no-profit, click here.

