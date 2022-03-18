Soda City Live: The SC Philharmonic presents a powerful musical selection

COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - One of the most dramatic and vibrant works in classical music will fill the air this weekend as the South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

The orchestra is hosting the winner of the 2020 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, Caleb Borick, as the guest performer. He’s only 18 years old, from Charleston, and can play the entire piece from memory.

Holding the conductor wand will be Music Director Morihiko Nakahara. He joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about the upcoming performance.

For viewers who may not know, Rachmaninoff’s 2nd concerto is, without a doubt, Rachmaninoff’s most popular work. He wrote it as a way to confirm his recovery from depression. The master composer also had been dealing with writer’s block.

The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with works by Bacewicz and Brahms Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center.

Tickets range in price from $16 to $50. For details and to purchase a ticket, go to https://www.scphilharmonic.com/concerts/2021-2022/rachmaninoff-s-piano-concerto-no-2/

