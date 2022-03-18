SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: The SC Philharmonic presents a powerful musical selection

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA S.C. (WIS) - One of the most dramatic and vibrant works in classical music will fill the air this weekend as the South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

The orchestra is hosting the winner of the 2020 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, Caleb Borick, as the guest performer. He’s only 18 years old, from Charleston, and can play the entire piece from memory.

Holding the conductor wand will be Music Director Morihiko Nakahara. He joined WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about the upcoming performance.

For viewers who may not know, Rachmaninoff’s 2nd concerto is, without a doubt, Rachmaninoff’s most popular work.  He wrote it as a way to confirm his recovery from depression. The master composer also had been dealing with writer’s block.

The South Carolina Philharmonic will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with works by Bacewicz and Brahms Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center.

Tickets range in price from $16 to $50. For details and to purchase a ticket, go to https://www.scphilharmonic.com/concerts/2021-2022/rachmaninoff-s-piano-concerto-no-2/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round...
Gamecocks shatter NCAA records in first round
According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job...
South Carolina leads ‘Great Resignation’
In a letter to the Richland County Planning Commission this week, Forest Acres Mayor Frank...
Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission

Latest News

Skin care and teen confidence
Soda City Live: Faces by Etosh, Provide Skincare Classes for Teens
March is National Reading Month and children’s museum EdVenture is hosting events all month long.
Soda City Live: EdVenture hosts National Reading Month
National Reading Month with Edventure
Soda City Live: National Reading Month at Edventure
Skin care and teen confidence
Soda City Live: Skin Care and Teen Confidence