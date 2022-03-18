Soda City Live: Faces by Etosh, Provide Skincare Classes for Teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being a teen is hard enough. It’s that transitional phase between childhood and adulthood where everything is out of whack.

Acne and skin problems play a major role in self-esteem. Esthetician E’Toshia McFarland, is not only a spa owner, but she also hosts educational events to help teens with their self-confidence and to teach them proper skincare techniques.

For more information click here. And, to contact E’Toshia she can be reached by email here: facesbyetosh@gmail.com.

