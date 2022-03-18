Soda City Live: EdVenture hosts National Reading Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - March is National Reading Month and children’s museum EdVenture is hosting events all month long.

The month kicked-off with a meet and greet with the author of children’s book “Elephant & Piggie”, Anika Aldamuy Denise and local children’s author, Alanda Posey.

Then an author fair the following week. This weekend, the museum will host a book drive and next week children will be able to dress up as their favorite characters for the Storybook Ball.

