Soda City Live: EdVenture hosts National Reading Month

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - March is National Reading Month and children’s museum EdVenture is hosting events all month long.

The month kicked-off with a meet and greet with the author of children’s book “Elephant & Piggie”, Anika Aldamuy Denise and local children’s author, Alanda Posey.

Then an author fair the following week. This weekend, the museum will host a book drive and next week children will be able to dress up as their favorite characters for the Storybook Ball.

For more information click here.

