Coroner identifies victim allegedly suffocated by husband in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who was found dead inside her home on March 18, 2022.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 79-year-old Doris Howell. The cause and manner of death are still pending, but the Coroner said they are investigating her death as suspicious.

Deputies said they were called shortly after 6 a.m. regarding an unresponsive woman inside a home along View Point Drive. After investigating, the Sheriff’s Office said they learned that Robert Lester Howell allegedly suffocated the woman using a plastic bag.

We’re told that Howell was the victim’s husband.

Howell was arrested at the scene and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing for a charge of murder.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.

