Lexington County Man sentenced in robbery and rape case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard announced Friday the sentencing of a Lexington County man in a rape case. The 54-year-old Samuel Earnest Aaron was convicted by a jury of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, Kidnapping and Strong Arm Robbery. Judge Debra R. McCaslin sentenced Aaron to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said on the morning of Jan. 9, 2020 Aaron saw his victim after she was dropped off at a county building to pick up paperwork. He offered the woman a ride in his van while she was heading to the other side of the county on foot, saying he was headed the same direction.

After being dropped off at the second building, the woman saw he was still outside when she was leaving. Prosecutors said he offered her a ride home before taking her to secluded area on Bluefield Rd. There she was sexually assaulted by Aaron and robbed of her rings. Afterwards, she called law enforcement and immediately reported the assault and robbery.

The woman was able to provide a partial license plate number and vehicle description. Investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department were able to review surveillance videos from nearby businesses and records from the Department of Motor Vehicles. Aaron was identified as a suspect and later identified by the victim in a photo lineup.

When detectives went to arrest Aaron at his home on Feb. 5, 2020, the victim’s rings were found on his girlfriend. She reported Aaron had given them to her several weeks earlier, which matched around the time of the reported assault. Aaron has a prior criminal history including domestic violence and driving under the influence.

The Assistant Solicitor Ashley Wellman said, “This conviction would not have been possible if not for the diligent and faithful investigation of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crime Unit, and the incredible bravery and unyielding strength of the victim. For anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault, this victim is a symbol of hope and a reminder that other victims do not need to stay quiet out of fear or shame.”

Aaron is not eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.