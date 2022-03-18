House fire kills woman, 2 firefighters suffer injuries after narrow escape

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a 59-year-old woman has died after a massive fire engulfed a Walterboro home.

Crews were called out just before midnight on Thursday to the 100 block of Gadsden Lp.

At the scene, the single-story brick home had fire coming from the roof, front windows and door.

A 24-year-old woman, who lived at the home, said she was on the front porch when she heard a loud pop, an incident report stated.

She told crews that she made an attempt to reach a 59-year-old female in the back bedroom but was driven out by the fire and smoke.

Firefighters attempted to enter the bedroom to search for the woman when the bedroom “flashed over” with fire blowing out of both windows. They narrowly escaped by diving out of the window, the incident report stated. The Colleton County Fire Rescue says two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening burns.

Photo from the scene. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

After fighting the blaze for 30 minutes, they were able to locate the woman. Crews say she showed no signs of life.

The 24-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.

The Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the cause of the fire appeared electrical in nature.

“The occupants advised the home had electrical issues, and fire-rescue had responded to the location for electrical problems in the past,” Colleton County Fire-Rescue says.

The home was heavily damaged, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

