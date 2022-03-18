SkyView
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED

By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announced an officer had been terminated from the department Friday. This follows the arrest of Keith Williamson by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Holbrook said his termination comes from a violation of department policy.

An investigation began in October of 2021 after CPD’s Office of Professional Standards received a criminal allegation complaint against Williamson. SLED was brought in to follow up the investigation.

At the same time, CPD brought up a second administrative investigation through their Internal Affairs Department (IA). Williamson was placed on suspension while SLED conducted their investigation.

The specific violation comes from CPD’s Policy and Procedure’s General Order Section 03.03 Disciplinary Procedures 7.4.26 Conduct Unbecoming a Departmental Employee, an Improper Conduct Offense. It states,

‘No employee of the department, while in uniform or identified as a representative of the Department, shall engage in any conduct or activity which would reasonably be construed as bringing disrepute upon the City of Columbia Police Department or the profession of law enforcement as a while.’

Williamson was hired in 2010 by Columbia. His latest assignment brought him to the Metro Area as a Sergeant. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

