Soda City Live: Workout Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s Workout Wednesday we talk about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and implementing more plant based foods.

James Patrick, the ‘Fitness Guru’ along with LaShaundra Whack, owner of Whack Me Vegan breaks down how vegan meals can help you on your journey to longtime health benefits.

To stay connected with James Patrick you can visit his Instagram pages, @jpfitnessguru and @aspire_wellness_cola. LaShaundra’s Instagram page is @whackmevegan.

