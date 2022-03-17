SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

NOAA rescuers free entangled humpback whale from more than 20 feet of gear

A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.
A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.(Van Aswegen/University of Hawaii MMRP)
By HNN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Rescuers were able to free an entangled humpback whale from several feet of gear this week in the waters near Maui.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported an adult whale was entangled in a heavy gauge line that was wrapped tightly around the animal’s head in front of his pectoral flippers, which prevented feeding.

Representatives with NOAA said the line was wrapped around the whale in a way that it would likely not be able to free itself, reported by Hawaii News Now.

On Tuesday, a team led by NOAA used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to cut the gear away. After several approaches, the team was able to free the whale.

A great job yesterday, as trained NOAA responders and network members were able to free an entangled male humpback near Maʻalaea, Maui.

Posted by NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Rescuers say they recovered 21 feet of poly-blend line, and it will be investigated to determine its origin to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts.

Officials reminded the public that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by sea or drone and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

Additionally, those who see an injured or entangled marine mammal were advised to contact the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate

Latest News

FILE -Aug. 17, 2011, file photo (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
South Carolina reports ability to execute inmates by firing squad
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Samuel Earnest Aaron was sentenced to 20 years in a Lexington County sexual assault and robbery...
Lexington County Man sentenced in robbery and rape case
Blythewood High School unveiled its newly expanded biodiesel production laboratory on Friday,...
Blythewood High School unveils expanded biodiesel production lab, hopes to power district buses with the fuel
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday