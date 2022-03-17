SkyView
New Prince album to be released after more than 30 years on the shelf

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
(CNN) - After more than three decades, an unreleased Prince album will soon see the light of day.

The late singer-songwriter recorded “Camille” in 1986, in which he portrayed a female alter ego named after the title.

The record was shelved, although some bootlegs did make it to auction over the years.

There are eight songs on the album, and all of them were put out on B-sides of singles and movie soundtracks.

This will be the first time they’ve been part of an official record.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home.

