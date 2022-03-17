Midlands nonprofits awarded $90,000 in grant funding
The funds go to nine organizations in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Carolina Community Foundation announced $90,000 in grant funding for nine Midlands nonprofits Thursday. The foundation said the money come from the General Operating Support grants. The program began in June 2021 and is aimed at helping remove financial barriers for nonprofits.
The grant funding helps each nonprofit with $10,000 for up to three years. In total the initiative has invested $280,000 in Black-led and Black benefiting nonprofits since 2021. President and CEO of the Community Foundation, JoAnn Turnquist said, “These grants allow our grantees to ‘see what’s possible’ when some of the financial barriers they have are removed and they are allowed to focus on their mission.”
This year’s inductees include:
Friends of African American Art & Culture
They join the previous grant recipients receiving their second year of funding:
Power in Changing: The Diaper Bank of the Midlands
In addition to grant funding, the Community Foundations BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) Leadership Training and Coaching Program graduated their first cohort of 14 nonprofit professionals.
Amelia Wilks
Andrea Heyward
Brittani Richards
Cedric Mallett
Chío Núñez
Coretta Jamison
Elizabeth Anderson
FerTasia Green
Guillermo Espinosa
Janette Chen Rodriguez
Maya Ward
Quinn Hayes
Tayler Simon
Xavier Blake
