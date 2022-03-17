Midlands nonprofits awarded $90,000 in grant funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Carolina Community Foundation announced $90,000 in grant funding for nine Midlands nonprofits Thursday. The foundation said the money come from the General Operating Support grants. The program began in June 2021 and is aimed at helping remove financial barriers for nonprofits.

The grant funding helps each nonprofit with $10,000 for up to three years. In total the initiative has invested $280,000 in Black-led and Black benefiting nonprofits since 2021. President and CEO of the Community Foundation, JoAnn Turnquist said, “These grants allow our grantees to ‘see what’s possible’ when some of the financial barriers they have are removed and they are allowed to focus on their mission.”

This year’s inductees include:

Friends of African American Art & Culture

Galatians 62

V.V Reid School, Inc.

They join the previous grant recipients receiving their second year of funding:

Cecil Williams Museum

Killingsworth Home

Power in Changing: The Diaper Bank of the Midlands

The Hive Community Circle

The Luminal Theater

Webgyrlz Code

In addition to grant funding, the Community Foundations BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) Leadership Training and Coaching Program graduated their first cohort of 14 nonprofit professionals.

Amelia Wilks

Andrea Heyward

Brittani Richards

Cedric Mallett

Chío Núñez

Coretta Jamison

Elizabeth Anderson

FerTasia Green

Guillermo Espinosa

Janette Chen Rodriguez

Maya Ward

Quinn Hayes

Tayler Simon

Xavier Blake

