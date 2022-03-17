SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster officially launched his bid for another term as South Carolina’s governor as the first of his challengers have also formally put their names into contention.

The Republican governor filed for re-election in Columbia on Wednesday, the first day of the two-week filing period.

As the incumbent in a solidly red state, McMaster said his campaign with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will focus on where the state was before they took office, where it’s come, and where they want to go.

During a news conference with leaders from the South Carolina Republican Party, McMaster pointed to South Carolina’s handling of the pandemic, the passage of Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which is currently tied up in court and bans most abortions after around six weeks, and anticipated income tax cuts as accomplishments of his five years in office.

“We intend to build strongly, forcefully, and think big. As someone said, the only shame is low aim, so we’d rather aim high and fail than aim low and succeed, and we’re aiming high, and we are succeeding, and we will continue to do that,” the governor said.

If he is re-elected and serves his entire term, McMaster would become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.

One of the governor’s Democratic challengers, state Senator Mia McLeod of Richland County, also filed Wednesday.

In a tweet ahead of filing, McLeod said, “Fighting for South Carolinians in the State House has never easy, but as your former Representative, current Senator, and next Governor, I have never and will never take the easy way out.”

McLeod’s opponent in the Democratic primary, former Lowcountry Congressman Joe Cunningham, has not yet filed.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate

Latest News

South Carolina lawmakers now have less than three months to change the state’s law on sex...
SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
Rep. Jerry Govan, D – Orangeburg, announces his candidacy for state Superintendent of Education...
Longtime SC representative to run for state superintendent of education
The Senate will next have a chance to change the budget, and senators could opt to take out the...
SC lawmakers looking to suspend law that regulates college endorsement deals
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate