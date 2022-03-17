SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate

Latest News

FILE -Aug. 17, 2011, file photo (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
South Carolina reports ability to execute inmates by firing squad
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Samuel Earnest Aaron was sentenced to 20 years in a Lexington County sexual assault and robbery...
Lexington County Man sentenced in robbery and rape case
Blythewood High School unveiled its newly expanded biodiesel production laboratory on Friday,...
Blythewood High School unveils expanded biodiesel production lab, hopes to power district buses with the fuel
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday