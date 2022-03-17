SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC bill passes Senate

The legislation splits the organization into two new agencies
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.(WIS News 10, Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a bill to dissolve DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control). The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, which are the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The bill will now head to the House for further examination.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense

Latest News

FILE -Aug. 17, 2011, file photo (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
South Carolina reports ability to execute inmates by firing squad
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Samuel Earnest Aaron was sentenced to 20 years in a Lexington County sexual assault and robbery...
Lexington County Man sentenced in robbery and rape case
Blythewood High School unveiled its newly expanded biodiesel production laboratory on Friday,...
Blythewood High School unveils expanded biodiesel production lab, hopes to power district buses with the fuel
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday