DHEC bill passes Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a bill to dissolve DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control). The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, which are the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.

The bill will now head to the House for further examination.

SC Senate unanimously passes a bill to dissolve DHEC and split its responsibilities into two new agencies, the Dept of Behavioral & Public Health and the Dept of Environmental Services, a move senators have said is long overdue. Bill now heads to the House for its consideration. pic.twitter.com/3zXLa0h067 — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) March 17, 2022

