DHEC bill passes Senate
The legislation splits the organization into two new agencies
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the South Carolina Senate unanimously passed a bill to dissolve DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control). The legislation will split the organization into two new agencies, which are the Department of Behavioral & Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.
The bill will now head to the House for further examination.
