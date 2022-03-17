Debate begins in SC Senate on bill to dissolve DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Debate started Wednesday in the South Carolina Senate on a plan to significantly shake up how the state’s public health and environmental services operate.

The bill, S.2, would break the Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, up into two new state agencies. But state lawmakers have characterized the approximately 3,500-employee department as unwieldy and, at times, ineffective, and an influential state senator’s push to dissolve DHEC has made its way to the Senate floor.

During the bill’s first day of debate Wednesday at the State House, some lawmakers said the split was long overdue.

“The past 10 years, we’ve had seven directors. It’s past time for DHEC restructuring,” Sen. Harvey Peeler, R – Cherokee and the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said. Peeler is the lead sponsor of the bill, which counts Republicans and Democrats as its co-sponsors.

S.2 would dissolve DHEC and create two new cabinet-level agencies: the Department of Behavioral and Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services. The directors of both agencies would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, the same process through which DHEC’s director is installed.

Behavioral and Public Health would take over DHEC’s health responsibilities and subsume the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, both of which would cease to exist.

DHEC’s environmental control function would transition to the Department of Environmental Services, which would also take over the Department of Natural Resources’ current Water Resources Division.

“South Carolinians expressed concern that we don’t focus enough on protecting the environment, banning pollution, and preserving our beautiful state,” Peeler said. “A standalone environmental agency would allow a more narrow focus.”

Meanwhile, two of DHEC’s other current responsibilities, overseeing veterans’ nursing homes and food safety programs, would shift to the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Department of Agriculture, respectively.

“It’s far too much for one agency to have both of those responsibilities and I think will perform much more effectively with two agencies,” Sen. Chip Campsen, R – Charleston, said.

If it becomes law, as currently written, the entire transition would need to be complete by June 30, 2023.

In a statement, DHEC said, “We stand ready to work with our partners and employees to put into place any changes to our structure should this or any other bill become law with the ultimate goal of ensuring the implementation is as seamless as possible for the people we serve and our employees.”

The new chair of the board that oversees DHEC told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing that he believes the idea behind the bill is a good one but that he would want more information on the effects of a split, such as how much it would cost or save the state financially.

S.2 would dissolve that board as well, along with the state Mental Health Commission, drawing some questions Wednesday about the appeals process for permits, which the DHEC board currently oversees.

Amendments to address that could be brought to the floor Thursday, when senators will resume their debate.

If passed in the Senate, the bill would then head to the House of Representatives for its consideration.

