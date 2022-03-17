SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas

Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Both dentists shot in a Texas clinic have died, a sheriff’s office spokesman said Thursday.

The suspect, Steven Alexander Smith, 40, is charged with capital murder, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Larry Christian. He is held on a total of $3 million bond, KLTV reported.

The sheriff’s office says the victims are Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, 59, of Tyler, and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, 75, of Tyler.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants. Deputies said they found two male victims inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation revealed Smith was a patient at the clinic. Investigators said he became angry at clinic staff and went to his pickup truck in the parking lot.

He then returned and entered into the lobby area where he was met by clinic personnel. Smith had a handgun and ultimately shot two doctors on staff inside the business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were taken to a Tyler hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Smith was later arrested at a home in south Tyler.

Witness to shooting said she hid behind lobby wall

Steven Smith is also charged with aggravated assault. That charge stems from the suspect allegedly pointing the gun at a nurse, who pleaded with him, saying she had children.

Sheriff Larry Smith said a quick-thinking employee of the Dental Care Center took a photo of the suspect’s license plate, which was given to a first-arriving deputy. The deputy sent that information along to dispatch. Dispatch then were able to track down an address.

A deputy arrived just as the suspect was arriving at the home in south Tyler, the sheriff said.

Negotiators managed to convince the suspect’s parents to come out of the house. Then they convinced the suspect to come out a few minutes later.

Authorities found two handguns in the house, which were the same caliber as the gun used in the shooting, Sheriff Smith said. Multiple shell casings were recovered from the floor of the dental facility.

The sheriff said both doctors were found inside the right doorway, about 15 feet or so inside. The sheriff also said he believes the two doctors were the intended targets.

The sheriff said a deputy did CPR on one of the doctors for five minutes before the ambulance arrived.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate

Latest News

FILE -Aug. 17, 2011, file photo (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
South Carolina reports ability to execute inmates by firing squad
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Samuel Earnest Aaron was sentenced to 20 years in a Lexington County sexual assault and robbery...
Lexington County Man sentenced in robbery and rape case
Blythewood High School unveiled its newly expanded biodiesel production laboratory on Friday,...
Blythewood High School unveils expanded biodiesel production lab, hopes to power district buses with the fuel
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday