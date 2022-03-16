Deputies: Vulnerable adult found safe
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rosaline Powell, 34, has been found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies say Powell told her brother she was going for a walk to the store, but did not return home.
Powell’s family says she walks to the store often but always returns home.
