SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies: Vulnerable adult found safe

Rosaline Powell, 34, was last seen by her brother at their home Saturday around 5:00 p.m. on...
Rosaline Powell, 34, was last seen by her brother at their home Saturday around 5:00 p.m. on Flora Drive, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rosaline Powell, 34, has been found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Powell told her brother she was going for a walk to the store, but did not return home.

Powell’s family says she walks to the store often but always returns home.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

Viewers sent WIS pictures of front yards and driveways flooded on Wednesday night.
Sumter neighborhood flooded for the 3rd time since 2020, timeline for a fix isn’t clear
In a letter to the Richland County Planning Commission this week, Forest Acres Mayor Frank...
Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission
Starting up a podcast can vary in costs from a couple hundred to thousands of dollars.Last...
You Paid For It: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spends thousands to jump start podcast
St. Patrick's Day returning to Five Points
Soda City Live: Five Points to host St. Patrick's Day
Lexington dancers
Soda City Live: Connick School of Irish Dance