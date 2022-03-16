Deputies: Vulnerable adult found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rosaline Powell, 34, has been found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Powell told her brother she was going for a walk to the store, but did not return home.

Powell’s family says she walks to the store often but always returns home.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.