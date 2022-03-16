SkyView
Soda City Live: Irmo Native in American Song Contest

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contestants in NBC’s newest music show will have a chance to showcase not only their musical abilities but also their pens.

Artists from across the United States will perform original pieces and be critiqued by a panel of judges and receive votes from viewers through the NBC One App and on Tik Tok.

Irmo native, Jesse LeProtti is among those contestants and will represent South Carolina in the competition.

He talks to us about his experiences so far and what we could expect.

The live show will air right on our station, WIS News Channel 10 Mondays at 8 p.m.

For more information about “American Song Contest,” click here.

