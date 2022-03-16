SkyView
Sheriff Lott to partner with local pawn shops promoting gun safety after shooting killed teen in Richland Co.

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Emily Wakeman)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has introduced a new gun safety initiative for the community after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Monday, March 8.

Lott says community members reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department following the recent death of a 14-year-old which also involved a 16-year-old being charged with the murder. People wanted a way to help combat gun violence, especially amongst teens.

Pawnshop owners were concerned about the lack of information given out when a patron purchases a firearm, so they asked if Sheriff Lott had any materials that they could distribute with general safety tips.

Through this partnership, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released tips for gun ownership.

“I try every way I can to get information out about taking guns from those who should not have them and making it safe for those who can. This is another way to remind new and previous gun owners to be smart with their guns,” Sheriff Lott said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says if a weapon is stolen, specific information is required to enter the firearm into the national database as a stolen weapon. Also, the owner will need the make, model, color and serial number.

If a weapon is stolen or held in evidence for any reason, the owner will have to provide documentation of ownership before it can be returned.

There are five other tips provided to ensure firearm safety, from getting a gun lock to learning the law.

Sheriff Lott says this began as a way to reach new gun owners and ensure they are being safe with their firearms.

“As it developed, we had more instances of gun violence in our community and the idea has taken off,” Sheriff Lott said.

Sheriff Lott released this information to the public asking community members to help keep guns off the streets, and away from young people who are endangering their lives.

“Don’t leave your weapon in a vehicle for someone to steal. Don’t leave your weapon where it can be accessible to kids,” Sheriff Lott said.

