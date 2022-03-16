SkyView
Ridge View High School student recognized as Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Jackson become the first player from Ridge View to receive the award
Greggory "G.G" Jackson is the 2021-2022 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the...
Greggory "G.G" Jackson is the 2021-2022 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year.(School District Two)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An up and coming student athlete at Ridge View High School was recognized as the 2021-2022 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Gregory ‘G.G’ Jackson becomes the first student from Ridge View to receive the award.

Jackson led the Blazers to the Class 5A state Championship and received the player of the year for Class 5A. School officials said he volunteers through his local church. He also spends time working through the school’s SMOOTH Movement, a community service and positive image program for younger students.

The Gatorade award recognizes outstanding athletic performance, character and academic achievement. Jackson has maintained a ‘B’ average in his studies alongside his performance on the court and community service. He will move on to be a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

