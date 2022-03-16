SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense

Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that no charges will be filed in the shooting that killed one person on Lake Keowee earlier this week.

Deputies said 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner took a look at the case and determined that the shooting was self-defense.

The shooting occurred near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner said 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan was killed.

The incident began when a couple on a pontoon boat saw Morgan and a woman in distress on a Jet Ski in the water. The couple then decided to help Morgan and the woman, .

According to the deputies, after being rescued from the Jet Ski, Morgan began assaulting the couple on the pontoon boat.

Deputies said the woman with Morgan tried to deescalate the assault by pushing Morgan back into the water. However, Morgan then got back onto the boat a second time, and deputies say after another encounter, the man on the pontoon boat feared for his life and shot Morgan.

Morgan died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Operations Division (which includes the Marine Unit) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene to help.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball during the first half of a first-round...
Gamecocks shatter NCAA records in first round
According to data gathered by Wallethub.com South Carolina had the second highest rate of job...
South Carolina leads ‘Great Resignation’
In a letter to the Richland County Planning Commission this week, Forest Acres Mayor Frank...
Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
A school in Dorchester County changed their prom location Friday night after initially...
Dorchester Co. high school changes prom location after initially canceling due to weather
Two other suspects have been arrested.
Third suspect wanted for potential involvement with Orangeburg homicide
FILE -Aug. 17, 2011, file photo (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
South Carolina reports ability to execute inmates by firing squad
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED