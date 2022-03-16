Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that no charges will be filed in the shooting that killed one person on Lake Keowee earlier this week.

Deputies said 10th Circuit Solicitor David Wagner took a look at the case and determined that the shooting was self-defense.

The shooting occurred near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner said 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan was killed.

The incident began when a couple on a pontoon boat saw Morgan and a woman in distress on a Jet Ski in the water. The couple then decided to help Morgan and the woman, .

According to the deputies, after being rescued from the Jet Ski, Morgan began assaulting the couple on the pontoon boat.

Deputies said the woman with Morgan tried to deescalate the assault by pushing Morgan back into the water. However, Morgan then got back onto the boat a second time, and deputies say after another encounter, the man on the pontoon boat feared for his life and shot Morgan.

Morgan died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Criminal Investigations Division, the Special Operations Division (which includes the Marine Unit) and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene to help.

