Congressman Clyburn reacts to Zelenskyy’s address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Congressman James E. Clyburn issued a statement on social media Wednesday morning after hearing the president of Ukraine’s address to Congress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a call for assistance from the United States in a livestreamed speech.

Clyburn wrote, “This morning, my colleagues and I heard a powerful message from President Zelenskyy about the horrors his people are enduring from Putin’s unjust war. We must continue to work with our allies and partners to responsibly get Ukraine the resources they need. #StandWithUkraine”

This morning, my colleagues and I heard a powerful message from President Zelenskyy about the horrors his people are enduring from Putin's unjust war.



We must continue to work with our allies and partners to responsibly get Ukraine the resources they need. #StandWithUkraine — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) March 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.