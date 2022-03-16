Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - William Luis Megal King, 27, was arrested for the 2020 murder of a 75-year-old woman.

On September 19, 2020, officers with the Lexington Police Department were dispatched to the home of Janet Buril, 75. When they arrived, they found Buril dead from blunt force trauma to the head.

During the investigation, detectives say that DNA evidence from King was found throughout the crime scene, tying him to the case.

King was taken into custody on Monday at his home in Gaston without incident. He is charged with homicide and was denied bond by the Lexington County Bond Court.

“We never thought of the murder of Janet Buril as a “cold case” as our detectives have worked on this continuously over the past eighteen months. They knew that at some point an arrest would be made and I commend their determination and focus”, Chief Terrence Green said. “I appreciate the patience and understanding of Janet Buril’s family and friends while we worked through this exhaustive investigation. I hope that this arrest brings some level of closure to her needless murder.”

King is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

