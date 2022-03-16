SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - William Luis Megal King, 27, was arrested for the 2020 murder of a 75-year-old woman.

On September 19, 2020, officers with the Lexington Police Department were dispatched to the home of Janet Buril, 75. When they arrived, they found Buril dead from blunt force trauma to the head.

During the investigation, detectives say that DNA evidence from King was found throughout the crime scene, tying him to the case.

King was taken into custody on Monday at his home in Gaston without incident. He is charged with homicide and was denied bond by the Lexington County Bond Court.

“We never thought of the murder of Janet Buril as a “cold case” as our detectives have worked on this continuously over the past eighteen months. They knew that at some point an arrest would be made and I commend their determination and focus”, Chief Terrence Green said. “I appreciate the patience and understanding of Janet Buril’s family and friends while we worked through this exhaustive investigation. I hope that this arrest brings some level of closure to her needless murder.”

King is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
Deputies investigate deadly shooting on Lake Keowee
Solicitor rules fatal shooting on Lake Keowee as self-defense
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate

Latest News

FILE -Aug. 17, 2011, file photo (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
South Carolina reports ability to execute inmates by firing squad
Keith Williamson was terminated from CPD following an arrest by SLED.
Columbia officer terminated, arrested by SLED
Samuel Earnest Aaron was sentenced to 20 years in a Lexington County sexual assault and robbery...
Lexington County Man sentenced in robbery and rape case
Blythewood High School unveiled its newly expanded biodiesel production laboratory on Friday,...
Blythewood High School unveils expanded biodiesel production lab, hopes to power district buses with the fuel
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few showers & isolated storms on Saturday, then more sunshine on Sunday