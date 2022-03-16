SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested over 100 people, including four Disney employees, as part of a nearly weeklong human trafficking sting operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 suspects as part of its “Operation March Sadness 2″ undercover human trafficking investigation which began March 8.

Detectives with the department said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who responded to the ads. Authorities said they were intending to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution and anyone participating in the trafficking of the victims.

The detectives also said they identified and investigated adults who engaged in online communications with people they believed were children, with the intent to commit sexual acts with them. The sheriff’s office said four men were arrested as a result.

The undercover detectives arranged to meet up with the suspects, who were arrested when they arrived at the location, the sheriff’s office said. Anti-trafficking organization members were also on site to speak with the prostitutes and determine if any were human trafficking victims.

The oldest person authorities said they arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins. The youngest was a 17-year-old male, who was not identified for being a minor. Both were arrested for soliciting for a prostitute, police said.

The department was assisted by a number of other police departments in the region, as well as members from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and three anti-human trafficking organizations.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD announced Thursday the arrest of Kejuan Boyce in relation to the deadly shooting of Jamaica...
CPD announce arrest in deadly Pulaski St. shooting
Judge Alison Lee set Fleming's bond as an $100,000 surety bond with a 10% cash option.
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend, Cory Fleming
The bill to dissolve DHEC into two new organizations passed the SC Senate unanimously Thursday.
DHEC bill passes Senate
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Viewers sent WIS pictures of front yards and driveways flooded on Wednesday night.
Sumter neighborhood flooded for the 3rd time since 2020, timeline for a fix isn’t clear
In a letter to the Richland County Planning Commission this week, Forest Acres Mayor Frank...
Forest Acres objects to proposed zoning changes from Richland County Planning Commission