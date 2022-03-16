12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An apartment fire broke out in Columbia Wednesday afternoon and has left 12 people displaced.
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments on Windsor Lake Boulevard off Decker Boulevard around 1 p.m.
According to crew members, smoke could be seen coming from a third-floor apartment when they arrived.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
