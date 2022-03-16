12 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An apartment fire broke out in Columbia Wednesday afternoon and has left 12 people displaced.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments on Windsor Lake Boulevard off Decker Boulevard around 1 p.m.

Fast work by our 1st Shift crews this afternoon when an apartment fire broke out at Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker Boulevard.



Crews responded to the scene at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming from a third-floor apartment when we arrived. pic.twitter.com/RJoiUzVJBi — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 16, 2022

According to crew members, smoke could be seen coming from a third-floor apartment when they arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

