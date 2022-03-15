Spectrum plans on hiring candidates for 350 new positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spectrum and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans for the company Tuesday to hire 350 new inbound sales representative and management positions at the West Columbia call center.

Inbound Sales Representatives handle calls from potential and current customers interested in Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV, and Voice services from across the company’s 41-state service area.

These positions will be full-time, growth-opportunity roles that a variety of shifts and highly competitive base pay. Spectrum says there will also be commissions and incentive opportunities.

Gov. McMaster and Spectrum leaders were joined by state Sen. Katrina Healy, Lexington County Chairman Scott Whetstone for the announcement.

“Spectrum’s decision to expand and create 350 new jobs in Lexington County is tremendous news,” said state Sen. Katrina Shealy.

Shealy says there is no doubt these kinds of opportunities will be an economic boost for our state workforce.

“Spectrum continues to demonstrate what more and more companies across the country are discovering every day: South Carolina is the right place to grow business,” said Gov. McMaster.

Spectrum plans to have these positions filled by the end of 2022.

The new jobs expand upon Spectrum’s existing workforce of more than 1,000 employees at its West Columbia campus, near I-26 and the University of South Carolina. Between 2021 and 2023, the company will invest more than $2 million in technology and workplace investments to further upgrade the campus.

According to Spectrum, workers who reach their targets earn more than $55,000 annually on average, with top performers earning $80,000 or more. Interested candidates can learn more and apply online at Spectrum’s Careers site.

“The 350 jobs Spectrum is adding, coupled with competitive salaries and benefits, is a welcomed lift for our workforce in Lexington County,” added Lexington County Chairman Scott Whetstone.

Charter Communications provides equal opportunities for employment and says candidates will be considered for positions they meet the minimum qualifications for.

