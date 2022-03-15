Soda City Live: Bright Star opens this Friday at Town Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star comes to Town Theatre.

Be transformed by a sweeping tale of fate and family set against the rich backdrop of the American south in the 1920s and ‘40s.

When successful literary editor Alice Murphy meets an ambitious young soldier just home from World War II, their connection inspires Alice to confront her past. Bright Star is their story. Spanning two decades, we meet Alice when she is wild and young, growing up carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and 22 years later as a magazine editor in Asheville. Hope, redemption, and love are found in Bright Star.

Shannon Scruggs plays the role of “Alice Murphy” and Alex Cowsert plays the role of “Jimmy Ray.” They appeared on WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about the Broadway show. They say you’re guaranteed to be touched by the production.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $25. Purchase by calling 803-799-2510 or visiting www.towntheatre.com.

Also, if you get your tickets to the show on Saturday, March 26 or Saturday, April 2, Town Theatre will add some delicious desserts to your evening of song. All you have to do is go out to eat at a restaurant of your choice and then take the receipt in exchange for dessert which will be provided complimentary on the patio before the show. Desserts will be served from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Get specific details at http://towntheatre.com/bright-star/

