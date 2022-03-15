SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Bright Star opens this Friday at Town Theatre

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winning Edie Brickell, Broadway’s Bright Star comes to Town Theatre.

Be transformed by a sweeping tale of fate and family set against the rich backdrop of the American south in the 1920s and ‘40s.

Be transformed by a sweeping tale of fate and family set against the rich backdrop of the...
Be transformed by a sweeping tale of fate and family set against the rich backdrop of the American south in the 1920s and ‘40s.(WIS)

When successful literary editor Alice Murphy meets an ambitious young soldier just home from World War II, their connection inspires Alice to confront her past. Bright Star is their story. Spanning two decades, we meet Alice when she is wild and young, growing up carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and 22 years later as a magazine editor in Asheville. Hope, redemption, and love are found in Bright Star.

Shannon Scruggs plays the role of “Alice Murphy” and Alex Cowsert plays the role of “Jimmy Ray.” They appeared on WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about the Broadway show. They say you’re guaranteed to be touched by the production.

Shannon Scruggs plays the role of "Alice Murphy" and Alex Cowsert plays the role of "Jimmy...
Shannon Scruggs plays the role of "Alice Murphy" and Alex Cowsert plays the role of "Jimmy Ray." They appeared on WIS TV’s Soda City Live to talk about the Broadway show. They say you’re guaranteed to be touched by the production.(WIS)

Tickets range in price from $15 to $25. Purchase by calling 803-799-2510 or visiting www.towntheatre.com.

Also, if you get your tickets to the show on Saturday, March 26 or Saturday, April 2, Town Theatre will add some delicious desserts to your evening of song. All you have to do is go out to eat at a restaurant of your choice and then take the receipt in exchange for dessert which will be provided complimentary on the patio before the show. Desserts will be served from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Get specific details at http://towntheatre.com/bright-star/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
William King has been charged with Homicide, according to police.
Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman
U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn
Congressman Clyburn reacts to Zelenskyy’s address
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement
Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant

Latest News

Watch Soda City Live Monday - Friday at 3 p.m.
Soda City Live: Workout Wednesday
Irmo Native to compete in NBC show.
Soda City Live: Irmo Native in American Song Contest
The money raised for the Endowment Scholarships will be awarded to ten classes of 2022 graduates.
Soda City Live: Dinner and Dancing for Dreher High School
Frozen Grapes
Soda City Live: Frozen Grapes, a small business serving big events
Southern Bodgea Midtown Market adds southern twist to healthy eating
Soda City Live: Southern Bodega Midtown Market adds twist to healthy eating