The Rule of Law is not a sexy concept, but it’s one to discuss

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is the invasion of Ukraine part of a change in global and national security and what does it mean to us here in America? Experts are concerned the international rule of law is declining.

As the Russian war on Ukraine continues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address tomorrow (Wednesday) to Congress. Watching it closely will be Joel Samuels, the director of the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative. He’s also the dean of the university’s College of Arts and Sciences. He has extensively studied the politics and culture of these eastern European countries.

Samuels joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV’s Midday show to talk about the latest on what is happening half a world away.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

