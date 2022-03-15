SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pee Dee motorcyclist sideswiped by vehicle shares story to inspire others to give blood

Tanner Williams, 22, a native of Dillon, said he doesn’t remember everything from the night he...
Tanner Williams, 22, a native of Dillon, said he doesn’t remember everything from the night he crashed, but he’s sharing his story in the hopes it will motivate more people to step up and give blood.(Source: Tanner Williams)
By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist who was hit by a car last year said blood donations likely helped to save his life.

Tanner Williams, 22, a native of Dillon, said he doesn’t remember everything from that night, but he’s sharing his story in the hopes it will motivate more people to step up and give blood.

“If it wasn’t for people donating blood, I might not be here,” Williams said.

RELATED COVERAGE | WMBF News partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive on Thursday

Williams was riding his motorcycle in July 2021 near the intersection of Oakland Road and Wesley Drive in Dillon County.

He was a half-mile from his house when he was sideswiped by another vehicle.

“It slung me off the motorcycle into a ditch,” Williams said.

The life-changing event left Williams severely injured. It resulted in part of his leg from the knee down being amputated.

“I broke pretty much every bone in my left arm and hand, my left femur, my tibia and fibula. There was just no saving my leg from there. It was too broken to the point they couldn’t fix it.”

Williams also suffered lots of blood loss.

“I had internal bleeding from my spleen. I had a dozen units of blood transfused into me,” he said. “Lacerated spleen, and I’ve had eight operations so far.”

Workers with The Eastern South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross said Williams’ story serves as a testimony that every unit of blood donated counts. Because those donations are keeping people in an emergency event like Williams alive.

“We always encourage people to please donate, please make sure there’s a safe supply on the shelves,” said Meggin Heath, account manager for the American Red Cross. “So doctors don’t have to make that decision of is this gentleman with the heart surgery that’s scheduled going to get this unit of blood or is this guy with the horrific accident going to get this unit of blood. Those are the decisions they are forced to make.”

Williams said he’s also a blood donor and he’s encouraging you to give blood as well.

“It helped me out a lot. I’ve always been one to help my community any way I can. Sometimes things like in my story, they may need it and if they don’t have access to it they might not make it to see another day so I’m just doing my part to help out. It’s very much worth it,” Williams said.

Williams said he’s grateful to everyone in the community who’s shown their support to him and his family throughout these times.

“It shocked me honestly. I’ve always been one to help other people. I’m a rescue member, firefighter, I use to work EMS and lifeguard, but when this happened to me and [I saw] how other people could help me, I was shocked, mind blown,” Williams said.

Williams said he’s waiting on insurance so he can get his prosthetic and start firefighting again.

“Maybe get another motorcycle, I don’t know yet,” Williams said.

WMBF News has partnered with the American Cross for the ‘Sleeves Up’ blood drive. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at both Coastal Grand Mall and Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Appointments are encouraged. You can schedule using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting the Red Cross’s website or calling 1-800-733-2767. Use the sponsor code “WMBF” to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
William King has been charged with Homicide, according to police.
Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman
U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn
Congressman Clyburn reacts to Zelenskyy’s address
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement
Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning then clearing by the afternoon
Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
Watch Soda City Live Monday - Friday at 3 p.m.
Soda City Live: Vegan Meal Prep
William King has been charged with Homicide, according to police.
Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge