‘Orbeez Challenge’: Myrtle Beach police warn parents of new social media prank

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that...
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that could lead to a deadly situation.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking parents to warn their children of a prank that could lead to a deadly situation.

Police say the prank involves children loading replica guns with Orbeez, gel beads that expand when placed in water.

The prank, known as the “Orbeez Challenge,” began circulating on TikTok.

According to MBPD, there have been reports of the prank in the city and surrounding jurisdictions.

“Even though this is not considered a deadly weapon, firing Orbeez at individuals is a crime and individuals can be held responsible. Prevention is the key!” a Facebook post from MBPD stated.

For more information, contact MBPD at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

