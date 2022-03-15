SkyView
Officials urge caution after ‘large cat’ sightings in Calhoun County

Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in Sandy Run.
Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in Sandy Run.(WIS News 10)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Calhoun County officials are warning people to be cautious after getting reports of large cat sightings in Sandy Run.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said that the sightings happened in the 400 block of Valley Ridge Road.

Deputies from Calhoun and Lexington counties as well as DNR were on-scene trying to locate an animal.

Officials are asking people in the area to be cautious and to call any confirmed sightings into 911.

Animal Services says they have no proof of an animal matching the description in the area.

Two people have called WIS with sightings.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

