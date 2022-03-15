SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

NCAA Tournament Game Times and Ticket Info

South Carolina basketball
South Carolina basketball
By Diana Koval
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Athletics has finalized ticket information for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament First Four game and single-session tickets for first- and second-round games to be played in Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena. The NCAA has also announced game times for First Four and first-round games at all sites.

At Colonial Life Arena, action will start with a First Four game between Howard and Incarnate Word on Wed., Mar. 16, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Tickets for that game are not included as part of the tournament booklets previously sold. Single-game tickets for Wednesday are $15 each and can be purchased at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/buy.

In Friday action, eighth-seeded Miami (FL) will take on ninth-seeded USF at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2. The No. 1/1 Gamecocks, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, will take on the winner of Wednesday’s First Four game Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The winners of Friday’s games will face off on Sunday for a spot in the Greensboro Regional. Game times for Sunday will be announced after all of Friday’s first-round games are completed.

NCAA Tournament booklets for Friday and Sunday games in Columbia are still available ($40 lower level reserved, $30 upper level general admission) at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/buy.

Single-session tickets for Friday and Sunday games in Columbia are now available ($15 upper level general admission) at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/buy.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball season.

Related Links

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
William King has been charged with Homicide, according to police.
Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman
U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn
Congressman Clyburn reacts to Zelenskyy’s address
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement
Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant