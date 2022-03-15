SkyView
Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

