Irmo High School names new principal

Dr. Hampton has served with the district for over a decade
Veteran educator Dr. Kaaren Hampton was named as principal at Irmo High School International School for the Arts.(School District Five)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo High School International School for the Arts announced Tuesday a new principal. Dr. Kaaren Hampton was named to the position, replacing Dr. Robin Hardy. Hardy’s last day will be June, 30, 2022.

Hampton received a bachelor’s of arts from Winthrop University and her master’s from Columbia College. She completed her Doctorate in Educational Leadership with Nova Southeastern University.

Hampton began her educational career with Irmo High School in 2002 teaching English. In 2006 she was recognized as Teacher of the Year and later moved into administration. She has received multiple accolades over career, including the Superintendent’s Award for Outstanding Management in 2016.

School District Five Superintendent Dr. Akil E. Ross, Sr. shared, “We are so excited to have Dr. Hampton lead Irmo High School. She is a proud graduate of Irmo High School who also started her teaching career at the school. Dr. Hampton is a proven leader and her knowledge of Irmo High School and her years of experience makes her the perfect leader for the school.”

Hampton said, ““Irmo has a special place in my heart as an alum and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence.”

