SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Advance Auto Parts teams up with CPD in vehicle safety program

The Columbia Police Department and Advance Auto Parts teamed up in a new vehicle safety program...
The Columbia Police Department and Advance Auto Parts teamed up in a new vehicle safety program unveiled Tuesday.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and Advance Auto Parts launched a new partnership Tuesday aimed at vehicle safety. The program unveiled at the 7531 Garners Ferry Rd. location for the business.

Drummond Nunn, Advance’s vice president of operations said, “The distribution of these gift cards by Columbia Police officers will allow motorists with equipment issues to visit their local Advance to rectify the violation. We are thrilled to continue serving the motorists of Columbia with care and speed and look forward to witnessing the impacts of this program.”

Tuesday’s launch included the presentation of a gift card donation equaling $2,500 for the auto parts store to Chief Skip Holbrook and other members of the department. When pulling motorists over for damaged equipment such as broken headlights, officers will be able to issue them a gift card to help them safely repair their car.

Holbrook said of the program, “These complimentary gift cards from our valued partner, Advance Auto Parts, serve as a reminder about traffic safety education and provides an opportunity for drivers with minor violations to remedy safety issues before they become more serious.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
William King has been charged with Homicide, according to police.
Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman
U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn
Congressman Clyburn reacts to Zelenskyy’s address
Alex Murdaugh listens to prosecutors outline their case against him during a bond hearing in...
Murdaugh, friend Cory Fleming facing new indictments in housekeeper’s death settlement
Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning then clearing by the afternoon
Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
Watch Soda City Live Monday - Friday at 3 p.m.
Soda City Live: Vegan Meal Prep
William King has been charged with Homicide, according to police.
Arrest made in 2020 murder of 75-year-old Lexington woman
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
McMaster officially launches bid for re-election; McLeod files to challenge