Advance Auto Parts teams up with CPD in vehicle safety program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and Advance Auto Parts launched a new partnership Tuesday aimed at vehicle safety. The program unveiled at the 7531 Garners Ferry Rd. location for the business.

Drummond Nunn, Advance’s vice president of operations said, “The distribution of these gift cards by Columbia Police officers will allow motorists with equipment issues to visit their local Advance to rectify the violation. We are thrilled to continue serving the motorists of Columbia with care and speed and look forward to witnessing the impacts of this program.”

A new, valuable partnership w/@AdvanceAutoCorp. Reps provided $2,500 worth of gift cards to help remedy minor traffic violations in @CityofColumbia. #ColumbiaPDSC officers will pass out $25 gift cards to drivers who need to fix equipment violations such as a broken headlight. pic.twitter.com/5eJLgJSuu3 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 15, 2022

Tuesday’s launch included the presentation of a gift card donation equaling $2,500 for the auto parts store to Chief Skip Holbrook and other members of the department. When pulling motorists over for damaged equipment such as broken headlights, officers will be able to issue them a gift card to help them safely repair their car.

Holbrook said of the program, “These complimentary gift cards from our valued partner, Advance Auto Parts, serve as a reminder about traffic safety education and provides an opportunity for drivers with minor violations to remedy safety issues before they become more serious.”

