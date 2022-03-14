SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

US Customs: Nearly 150 grams of cocaine found in ‘high school cookbook’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad and Tobago.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a cookbook that had a lot more than just recipes in it last month.

Officers at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, examined a package described in the paperwork as a high school cookbook on Feb. 17, according to a CBP press release. The package contained one hardcover book titled “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean.”

However, the agency found several of the 500 recipes and 32 colored photographs missing, cut out to make room for a rectangular packet of cocaine weighing 147.6 grams.

The shipment was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in the Little Caribbean neighborhood of New York City.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

February’s seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office.

The border protection personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags that enable them to intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods, according to the agency.

U.S. importers provide advance information about container cargo, express consignment shipments and some international mail parcels bound for the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses this data to target and intercept high-risk shipments.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials warned residents to be on the lookout after reports of a 'large cat' were seen in...
Search for ‘large cat’ suspended in Calhoun County, residents still encouraged to be vigilant
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump
A shooting is being investigated at this time.
Woman killed in shooting near UofSC campus identified by coroner
This comes after Columbia police arrested a woman this weekend in connection with the case.
“Finally there’s an opportunity for justice:” Mother of Midlands woman fatally shot speaks out following arrest in the case
Frank Martin.
University of South Carolina separates from coach Frank Martin

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas.
Officer discusses fatal bus crash in Texas
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
College’s golf teams involved in bus crash with multiple fatalities in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy
Veteran educator Dr. Kaaren Hampton was named as principal at Irmo High School International...
Irmo High School names new principal