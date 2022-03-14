SkyView
University of South Carolina separates from coach Frank Martin

A search is underway for a new men’s basketball coach
Frank Martin.
Frank Martin.(South Carolina Athletics)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced Monday that Frank Martin will no longer be the head men’s basketball coach. The university’s Director of Athletics, Ray Tanner said,

“After a thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program, we have decided to make a change. We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Martin has made to Gamecock Basketball. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

Tanner shared that the change is effective immediately and that a nationwide search is underway for a replacement.

The Gamecocks finished their last season with an 18-13 record, with 9-9 during SEC regular play. The team tied for fifth in the SEC standings and held the 7th seed at the SEC Tournament in Florida.

Martin ends his tenure as head coach as the third longest holder of the position at 10 seasons. He helped to coach the team to its first NCAA Final Four appearance in 2017.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

